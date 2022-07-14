Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,730. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.