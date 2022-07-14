Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $384.23. 5,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

