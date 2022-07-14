Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.81

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.81 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 3529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

