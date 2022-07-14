Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.53

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.