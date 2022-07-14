Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.53

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

