FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $407.50.

NYSE FDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.83. 2,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,276. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 139.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.9% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

