Family CFO Inc Increases Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 17,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,721. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.