Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,585,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,267. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 20.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 43.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

