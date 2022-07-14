Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FATE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.09.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.59. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,379 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

