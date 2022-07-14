FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 130,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,927. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

