FCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.49. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.34 and a one year high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

