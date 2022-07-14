FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.11. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

