FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,122. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.