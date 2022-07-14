FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.90. 9,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.74 and its 200-day moving average is $478.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

