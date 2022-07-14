FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.20.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

