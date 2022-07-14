FCF Advisors LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

OVV stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 316,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

