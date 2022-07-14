FCF Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 204,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

