FCF Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GILD traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 204,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
