Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 404.6% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,115. Femasys has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

