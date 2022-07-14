Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 738,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

