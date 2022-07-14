Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 233,555 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

