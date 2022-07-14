Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMXF traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

