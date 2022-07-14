Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TDVG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,987. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

