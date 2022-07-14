Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 40,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,734. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

