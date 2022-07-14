Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 920.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.97.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

