Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.63. 44,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $334.52. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.