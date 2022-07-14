Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.77. 579,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

