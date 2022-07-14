Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 256,697 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,697 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

