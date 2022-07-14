Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 7,885 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.10.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

