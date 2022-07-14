Financial Counselors Inc. Has $22.99 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. 181,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

