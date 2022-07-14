Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 2,290,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

