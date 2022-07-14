Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 41,292 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,766 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 717,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,275. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

