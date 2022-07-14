Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,215 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $373.37. 73,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.