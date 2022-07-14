First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.90

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 2567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.