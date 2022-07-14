First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,584 shares during the period. First Foundation makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of First Foundation worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in First Foundation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 609,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in First Foundation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 433,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Foundation by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

