First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.52

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 341162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,096.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $323,965.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

