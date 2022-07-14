First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.52

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 341162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,096.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $323,965.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
