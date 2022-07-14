First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 341.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,700. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Get First Pacific alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.