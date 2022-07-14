First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FQVLF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

