First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 151,329 shares.The stock last traded at $62.19 and had previously closed at $61.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 604.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 234,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,602,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

