First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter.

