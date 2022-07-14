First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 432.7% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%.
