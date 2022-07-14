First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 284.0% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 350,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
