Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of FBC opened at $35.40 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

