Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,035 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,057. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.57.

