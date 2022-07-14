Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 238,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $168.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.96 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

