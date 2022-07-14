Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,104 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 1,297,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,522,215. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

