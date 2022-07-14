Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 217,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $44.41. 30,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

