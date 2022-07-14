Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.90. 20,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

