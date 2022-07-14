Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 1.63% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of EFAX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53.

