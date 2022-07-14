Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.18.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

