Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 4,547 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average is $193.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

