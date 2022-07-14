Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,849 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,270. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

